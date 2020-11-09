Our contest for this week offers a bit of dreaming or wishing for what if? Think about who would it be ‘If you could have dinner with anyone(s) who would it be?’ You may be able to think immediately of a favorite person or time that you would like to relive. You might also wish for an opportunity that seemed unattainable or far-fetched. Send your response to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us to be entered into the drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks. Your entry must be received by Monday, November 16.
With schools reopening we will resume some of our scheduling. Masks are required for any activity at RLAC. The beautiful warm fall weather this week has been wonderful, but reality will eventually arrive with cooler temperatures so walking outdoors may not be as tempting. Come and sign into Club 55 and do your walking in the gym or hallways. It gets you out of the house and makes you feel great. You may also use the fitness room during the time that Club 55 is open.
Line dancing is offered on Mondays at 10 a.m. for beginners, and 11 a.m. for advanced class. This is a free class, and you are welcome to come and observe if you have always wanted to learn how. Margaret and Jamie are happy to help you get started.
Exercise on Tuesdays is with Moving with Mike, a DVD geared toward senior mobility. It focuses on strengthening and stretching and is offered in the gym at 10 a.m.
Club 55 is open on Wednesdays for the Meal Pick-up from 2-2:30 p.m.
Diane will lead us in exercise at 10 a.m. on Thursdays in the gym so we are physically distanced. This is another free class open to all abilities to help keep us independent. It focuses on balance and core strength. Come and see what it is like.
We are looking forward to being able to gather again for board games, card groups, knitting, crafts, and projects. These things will be offered when it is safe for us to do so.
We are hoping you are reaching out to others that may need to hear a friendly voice or someone to just check in to see how they are doing. Maybe it is you that needs to hear a friendly voice on the other end of the line. Now is not the time to ‘wish’ someone would call. JUST…DO…IT!
