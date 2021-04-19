Mom’s Gone Missing by Susan A. Marshall is a story of a daughter's experience with a father’s decade-long Alzheimer’s journey, a mother’s lightning-fast dementia decline, and both of their deaths. It takes you inside a family's experience and walks you through the practical and sometimes mundane steps taken to prepare for and ultimately accompany parents in death. It invites you in, encourages you to find familiar thoughts and emotions, and provides compassion for your worst moments, your rawest reactions, and your urge to laugh in sometimes inopportune moments.
This virtual book club, which is open for anyone providing care or support for someone living with dementia, will be led by Dementia Care Specialists of the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson, La Crosse, and Walworth Counties.
The Virtual Book Club will meet on Thursdays starting June 3, 2021 and will go for seven weeks from 1-2 p.m. It will be conducted through Zoom but a call-in option will also be available.
To Register call 920-675-4035 or email HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov by May 26. If you require assistance finding a copy of the book, inform the Dementia Care Specialist when you call to register.
