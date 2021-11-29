N6232 Korth
Highland Road
Lynne and Jim Wegman moved to Lake Mills from Milwaukee in October of 2018. They purchased their home at N6232 Korth Highland Rd. and have been updating it to fit their personal style. The home was built in the late 80’s on land that was once part of Korth farm. The previous owner added a wing on each side in 2004/05 making the home 6000 square feet. You will notice throughout the home a Medieval/French theme. Lynne found her own possessions fit in quite well with this theme. Try to count the number of fleur de lis throughout the home! Carpet was replaced with hardwood and tile, a gas fireplace was added as well as cement drive. Cabinetry in the kitchen was repainted (using Lynne’s personal concoction!) And some window treatments removed to give a better view of the lake.
For the holidays, Lynne has decorated her home with 20 Christmas trees, each with its own theme. The theme of each tree is designed to fit the room it inhabits. Some of the themes are music, French, asian, old world, crystals, elephants, beach, wine, flamingo and Peruvian. The tree lights are all controlled by timers or Alexa, and in one case a remote. The tree skirts are hand made, they have to blend in with the theme, so Lynne used rocks, sea shells, fish netting, old curtains, canopy netting, stuffed animals and leftover material from New Years Eve dresses.
The Wegman’s have an outstanding collection of artwork and collectibles displayed throughout their home.
Each room also reflects a theme — even the baths! Some of her treasured pieces date back to when she was a young girl. One bedroom features a doll house which Lynne made herself. It is perfectly appointed with tiny miniatures throughout, wired for electrical and just a joy to view. In fact, the stories each room tells as you tour through this magnificent home is pure magic!
235 Pnnacle Drive
When Susie and Todd decided to relocate to Lake Mills in 2019, they immediately fell in love with 235 Pinnacle. Built in 2003, the prairie style architecture sets this house apart from the many lovely homes in the Ridge subdivision. While the Frank Lloyd Wright design caught their attention, the 2018 remodel that enhanced the beauty of its classic craftsmanship won them over.
Many large windows draw the attention out to the expansive “backyard” of the 17th hole and also allow natural light to flood the welcoming open concept that showcase quartz countertops and gorgeous hickory floors. In setting up house, the Jahn’s embraced the fun, mid-century modern design, but also blended their own warm and traditional touches throughout.
Utilizing every square inch of this exposed ranch, they have come to appreciate all the storage space it offers while providing areas of quiet sanctuary for their growing family.
Susie loves the two fireplaces that bring them closer together as a family in the winter months and the screened-in porch that delivers (bug free!) fresh air in the warmer months.
Susie and Todd have added glass doors to frame the beautiful all-tile walk-in shower in the master ensuite, professionally landscaped around the entire home and added a large Trex composite board deck and paver stone patio area. The Jahns plan to do a lot of entertaining with friends and family both inside and out in the years to come.
238 South Oak Street
The home at 238 South Oak Street was most likely built in 1878 on a twenty-acre farmstead. The house and barn are shown on an 1879 ariel sketch of the city. It was later purchased by the Hoseys who passed it on after nearly 50 years to their son and wife, Fred and Emma Hosey. Parcels of the land had been sold off over time. Dale and Lahna Anhalt purchased the home in Sept.1988. The home was in need of extensive restoration at the time. The attached woodshed was combined with the small kitchen to become a larger more workable area. This would be the only real change to the home, all else remains quite original. A screened in porch completed the SW corner of the house and the garage was built on the location of the barn. Lastly the tower/front entry was added. The work was done over many years. The children worked as hard as anyone, just ask them. This is referred to as a great learning experience. Dale passed away in 2010, however his handiwork can be seen throughout the home and its furnishings. Often a piece of near trash would be dragged home and restored to its original beauty. The challenge and pleasure of seeing something returned to what it had been most rewarding.
The Christmas tree rests in the bay window. The kitchen is guarded by approximately one hundred nutcrackers. The Victorian philosophy is, “Too much is not enough.” This is followed,...especially at Christmas.
529 College Street
Nestor and Kristin Silva are the proud owners of an 1895 Victorian home, built with the distinctive Stick-Eastlake style of construction, at 529 College Street. This lovely home has many original features including woodwork and hardwood floors, French doors and stained-glass windows. The house also has an addition with heated floors, a fireplace, an art studio, a large screen porch, and a finished basement with a heated yoga room.
The house is built on land that was part of the original plat of Lake Mills, which includes Commons Park. The Cook and Atwood Addition was platted approximately 1850, when Captain Joseph Keyes owned the acreage. He is considered the founder of Lake Mills. Based on the age of the house and the details of the woodwork, it’s likely the house was built by P.C. Henningson.
The house has had many owners throughout its 126-year history, including Ralph and Lorena Seward, who owned the home from 1920 to 1967. Ralph was an influential member of Lake Mills, serving on many civic committees and professional organizations, and was a member of the Jefferson County Board for 30 years. He was a Realtor and sold insurance out of his home on College, before moving his business to 121 W. Lake St.
This eclectic home is full of color, light and original art. The house is warm and welcoming, and home to a busy family with three children. You will enjoy seeing how an active family has modernized an older home to comfortably fit their lifestyle. You can find the family spending time together playing games and watching movies in front of the fireplace in the winter and relaxing on the screen porch while the kids play soccer in the yard in the summer. From the newly painted exterior with its charming front porch, through the eat-in kitchen, to the large family room with built in bookcases, this home will surprise you with its size and style.