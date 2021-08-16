Jefferson County Public Libraries invite you to participate in the new Glacial River Memory Café Project starting Sept. 13. Dwight Foster Public Library (Fort Atkinson), Jefferson Public Library (Jefferson), Irvin Young Library (Whitewater) and Powers Memorial Library (Palmyra) have joined the Library Memory Project to bring you rotating memory cafés at your local libraries.
Sept. 13, the first café in Jefferson County will be at the Jefferson Public Library at 10:30 a.m. and the theme will be School Days. This event is currently planned for in person.
Memory Cafés are a social gathering for those living with early to mid-stages of memory loss or dementia and the people who support them. Come for fun activities and good conversation. Please help us fill the house for our first café on Sept. 13. See the brochure for more details, schedule, and how to register.
Note that the cafés mentioned in the Library Memory Project Brochure are for anyone, in any location to participate! You do not have to be a Jefferson County resident to participate. For more information go to https://www.librarymemoryproject.org/