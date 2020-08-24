There will be a drive-in movie showing Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. The movie featured will be Evan Almighty. Free will donations for brat dinner and movie snacks. Watch from your car, listen from your radio or bring a lawn chair and socially distance in the church parking lot. Movie will start at dusk (around 8 p.m.), food stand opens at 6 p.m. Masks required at food stand. Drive–up brat sale available 6-7:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills.

