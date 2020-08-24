There will be a drive-in movie showing Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. The movie featured will be Evan Almighty. Free will donations for brat dinner and movie snacks. Watch from your car, listen from your radio or bring a lawn chair and socially distance in the church parking lot. Movie will start at dusk (around 8 p.m.), food stand opens at 6 p.m. Masks required at food stand. Drive–up brat sale available 6-7:30 p.m. Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 346 W. Pine Street, Lake Mills.
Trinity youth drive-in movie
Becky Weber
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.