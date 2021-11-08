Club 55 is again happy to partner with Coffee Van Go and the Lake Mills Market to honor our Veterans on Friday, Nov. 12. We invite all Veterans to stop in at the Coffee Van Go Coffee Shoppe located in the Market for a coffee and cookie on us. Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11 but we are sponsoring this on Friday to allow Veterans to attend the other events being held in their honor. Please show your thanks to those who gave of their time and parts of their life to protect our country. We cannot put ourselves in their shoes but many of them have had life altering consequences because of their experiences. A simple “Thanks you for your service” shows that you care.
Our next bingo for Club 55 is Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. in the gym at RLAC. Mark your calendars for Dec. 1 and 15 so you don’t miss out when we get busy with the holidays.
Club 55 Senior Center celebrates its’ 5th anniversary on Nov. 10. We opened our doors when we started in the lower level of the UCC Congregational Church in 2016. Club 55 was established as a not-for-profit senior center to provide in a charitable manner a gathering space to enhance the well-being and independence of older adults, by providing programs for staying engaged and active and is supportive of physical, emotional, and mental health.
Lake Mills did not have a senior center as did the surrounding communities of Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, and Watertown. Some residents were driving to those area centers to enjoy the activities they were sponsoring. Thanks to our 2016 Lake Mills City Council and our City Manager, Steve Wilke, for their support as we pursued this challenge. Today we are under the umbrella of the Lake Mills Area School District and have moved to a room in the Rock Lake Activity Center. I remain hopeful that one day we can provide a multipurpose multi-age (intergenerational) gathering spot.
Join us at the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont Street, on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. for a free program about protecting your identity. Jeff Kersten, the Agency Liaison for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it. This program is in collaboration with LD Fargo Library. You may sign up at Club 55 or call the library at 920-648-2166.