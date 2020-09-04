Twas the year of the pandemic and all through the town, people were doing their best to smile and not wear a frown.
Its’ hard, they say, to not do what is familiar, to socially distance, wear a mask, and do what is asked.
But this is Lake Mills and most of us know, that we are sturdy Wisconsinites who pull together to weather the storm. To help each other and keep them from harm.
How can we help to do our part, reach out to a neighbor to see how they’re doing…donate to the Food Pantry, check in on the elderly, do what is in your heart.
The list is endless of things we can do, now is the time to step up and share our strength with those who need it for whatever reason, this is the season.
You will find by giving to others you gain more than you give, give it a try and you may find, it brings peace to you and quiets your mind.
So, no excuses, pick up the phone and call a friend, enjoy a visit and a time to catch up, even grumble a little if that needs to be, it’s good for the soul. Just wait and see.
Club 55 has been trying to get as much done outdoors as possible while the weather is nice. We continue to have these weekly activities. Weather permitting.
Monday - Bicycle Group meets at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street, at 9 a.m. for a group ride. All abilities welcome.
Thursday - Exercise in Commons Park with Diane at 10 a.m. This is a free half hour of strengthening and stretching for all. Masks required.
10:30 a.m. - Conversation at Commons follows the exercise for a chance to visit while socially distancing. Bring a chair or sit at the picnic tables. Mask required.
Friday - Kayak Group meets at the Mill Pond behind the American Legion Building at 9 a.m. Call Jane at the Lake Mills Recreation Department if you would like to try a kayak ride but need to rent a kayak. She can be reached at 920-648-8035.
Our contest for this week is ‘Who is/was your Favorite Teacher?’ With school starting it is the perfect time to think about your days at school and maybe pass along some of those stories to children, grandchildren, or neighborhood children. Send your submissions to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us
