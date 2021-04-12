For those of you who are out taking a ride or need a destination some afternoon my suggestion is to find a spot to park near Rock Lake so you can hear the Loons before they continue their trek onward. You can park at Bartels’ Beach, Korth Park, or the County Park at the North end. Take your binoculars and watch and wait. It is a guaranteed smile-for-the-day-maker. The wavering calls that Loons make are unlike our backyard birds. They seem mysterious and beautiful at the same time. Lake Mills resident and bird expert, Karen Etter Hale, could probably tell us the various names of the calls that they make, why, and when.
We have two bingo's this month at Club 55 which are held in the RLAC gym, 229 Fremont Street. Bingo will be held on Wednesday, April 14 (this week) and Wednesday, April 21 from 1-2:30 p.m. Join us for fun and prizes. We have bingo cards and chips, or you may bring your own dabbers, buttons, or coins as markers. Bring a friend and spend a couple of hours while being socially distanced.
Club 55 is joining in the city-wide rummage sale on May 7 and 8 as a fundraiser and welcome your help. Bring your donations to Club 55 and we will sort and price them. You may drop them off anytime that we are open. Our hours are Mon. Tues., and Thurs. from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. We have a matching fund grant from Catholic Financial Life so help us make this a successful fundraiser. We still need some volunteers to help get ready and during the days of the sale. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 for more information.
The Before and After School Program held at the Lake Mills Elementary School is collecting plastic yogurt cups and old CD/DVD discs for a project. You may drop these off at Club 55 at RLAC.
More folks are taking advantage of the free exercise class with Diane on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. This is a class for all abilities with no pressure. Dianne has been teaching older adults for over 30 years and she stresses to listen to your body and do what is good for you.
There is also a Fit over Fifty class offered by Jess on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. which meets the time frame for working folks…$3 @ class. This is a total body conditioning class.
