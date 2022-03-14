You know every day God sends or puts people in our path of life. Sometimes it’s to better us, and sometimes we might ask Him Why? 10 years ago, God brought Ann Edwards Lee to Trinity Pines. She was the manager that was going to take over the position being vacated by Brad Anderson.
Now, like any new manager, there might have been some skepticism. You know, how is she going to run things, what is going to change. Well, let me tell you, as nervous as I was, it didn’t take long to see, that she was the Godsend Trinity Pines needed. What enthusiasm. The people on the waiting list were called. The empty apartments filled. Virtual apartment tours were taken which, to me was a great idea.
Even if the loved ones near and far couldn’t make it here, they still could see the apartment. It was tough, but through perseverance and social media she managed to get those empty apartments filled. A task which I, for one could see was NOT an easy one.
Activities were continued and the residents had the opportunity to go to various interesting events and places away from the Pines. And let’s not forget all the interesting people and events that were brought into the Pines.
Did we need to wonder anymore how the new manager named Ann was going to be? Nope. We saw the enthusiasm, the smile, the kind caring soul that God had brought us.
So, when Ann asked the staff, Carl, Loretta and myself to come to her office, her telling us, she was leaving to take a position at Skaalen, in Stoughton was, shall we say the least a shock?! So, what better thing to do, but to give her a "Goodbye, Bon voyage, adios....party. And not just a party, but a SURPRISE GOODBYE party. And that we did on the Thursday, March 3. This was residents and staff only. Did we pull it off? You bet your boots we did. She never had a clue, and with Carl’s help, she was detained so the residents could come to the Gathering Room to help us say Goodbye. Then later Monday, March 7, her last day, we had an open house for whomever, to come, to wish her well on her next step in life.
Will we miss her, here at Trinity Pines? Yes, we will. Do we wish her the best? More than the best. For you see, Ann wasn't just a manager, Ann was a friend, a mentor, a confidant.
It's one thing to be a Boss. Another thing to be a Mentor. But a completely different thing to be a Leader.
I am proud to have been led by a Boss, Mentor and Leader like Ann.
That was just one of the many sayings I found on Pinterest while looking for "goodbye" party ideas!
I just personally want to say, that it was a pleasure to work for Ann. Yes. I will miss her at the Pines, but God has different plans for each one of us. Skaalen is VERY lucky to have her in their employment.
In conclusion, I want to share one more thing with you. The staff presented Ann with a pearl necklace. Included with the necklace, was this saying, that I believe sums our feelings for Ann up.
Best Boss Ever! Thank You for being an amazing person and a great mentor. For leading, inspiring, and bringing out the best in people. It is a pleasure and a privilege having you as a boss. Just like a PEARL, you are one of a kind.