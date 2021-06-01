Good News - Club 55 will return to normal hours on Monday, June 7. We will be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Mon., Tues., Wed and Thurs. Drop in and visit and let us know what activities you are hoping to get back to. We will continue schedules for cards and other specific group events as well as hoping you will just stop for a bit of catching up with friends.
Monday, June 7 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 1 p.m. Mah-jongg
Tuesday, June 8 Open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 10 a.m. Exercise in gym, 10:45 a.m. Dominoes/Board games, 12:30 p.m. Canasta
Wednesday, June 9 Open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 11 a.m. Knit-Wits, 1 p.m. Cards/500, 2:30 p.m. Bia Meals delivered
Thursday, June 10 Open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - 10 a.m. Exercise, 10:45 a.m. Dominoes/Board games, 12:30 p.m. Euchre
Each day you may add to your log-in of ‘Walk a Mile in my Shoes’. You may also check out our schedule by going online at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
We know that getting back to a routine will take some time and hope that you will contact folks that you know may be interested. We hope to expand some offerings once we get a sense of how comfortable everyone is. The bicycle group will start on Monday, June 14. Meet at RLAC at 9 a.m. and ride together and Kayak will start on Friday, June 18. More information about those next week.
Remember that Foot Care this month will be on a Thursday, June 10. You may call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to make an appointment. Bring your own towel, $15.