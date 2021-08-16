We have people ask about doing some of the activities at Club 55 because they are not a ‘member’. The definition of member (as a noun) is a person belonging to a particular group. If you participate in any of the senior center activities, you are a member. There are no dues and for the most part you just need to stop in to see what is happening. So, what’s in a name, member, neighbor, friend?
We do have a new membership form so we have information for emergency contacts should they be needed while you are at Club 55. This is information that will not be shared but will be a convenient way to reach you if needed. We have paper forms at Club 55, or you can fill one out online using the link at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/club55seniorcenter.cfm
Mark your calendars for Thursday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. for an important discussion. Millions of conversations will happen today, but there is one few of us have had. A conversation about the care we want when seriously ill or nearing the end of life. A conversation about the person we’d like to speak for us if we can’t do it ourselves.
All it takes is a car accident or a stroke. This conversation is important for anyone over the age of 18 and best of all, the conversation and documents are free.
Please plan to join us as Lori Partoll, Medical Social Worker, from Fort HealthCare, brings this important program to the Lake Mills Club 55 Senior Center located at 229 Fremont Street, the RLAC building. It’s likely the best conversation you’ll ever have. You will have an opportunity to complete a document, if you wish to do this. Bring the names and phone numbers of the people you would trust to carry out your health care wishes. For more information call Carol Burrows 920-918-3176.
It is a welcome sight to see more folks enjoying the activities offered at Club 55. We are very aware that just as we were hopeful that we were rounding the curve with the pandemic, it is not through with us yet! We stay updated with the latest reports and will take all precautions if needed. As all of you are, we too, hope to not need to revert to the past months.
Please check the calendar of events for our daily schedule at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm