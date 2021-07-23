The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions on what has worked in research, useful sites for information and ways to organize what is found. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Members of the group have worked on personal genealogy, as well as, projects for family and school reunions. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest.
Interested parties are welcome to drop-in to any meeting or come on a regular basis. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.