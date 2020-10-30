Club 55 has always followed the notifications and decisions of the Lake Mills Area School District for weather closings. We now are closing as the School District has moved to virtual learning for two weeks and will re-evaluate health concerns on Nov. 9, so we will be closed until then. We will also look at any alternatives possible as we move forward. Stay tuned for any updates. We will still be available at RLAC on Wednesdays from 2-2:30 p.m. for our meal deliveries from Bia.
Those of you that follow science and may also love seeing a full moon as much as I do know that during October, we had two full moons. When two full moons occur in the same month the second moon is referred to as a ‘Blue Moon’. This year we will have a blue moon on Halloween for the first time since 2001 which may not occur again on Halloween until 2039. This also accounts for the expression, “Once in a blue moon” when explaining things that do not happen very often.
The full moon this month provided a real treat for me. I was looking out the window one night as I was pulling the shade and the moon was reflecting off of the pine cones at the top of my neighbors’ tree. It almost looked as though the tree was lit for decoration with a faint light. This made me think of the term that is used for new growth on pine trees which happens in the spring. The term that refers to the new growth is candles. So what I saw made me think of another description and explanation of pine tree ‘candles’ and will probably be the one I think of more often. And I will consider it an unexpected gift during this pandemic.
The contest this week is ‘What is your favorite flavor of ice cream’? Submit your entry to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us or post it on the Club 55 Senior Center Facebook page by Monday, Nov. 9. You will be entered into a drawing for a $5 Chamber Bucks. Remember to add your guess for the number of candy corn pieces in the guessing jar also posted on the website. You could be the big winner!
We will keep you updated with Club 55 news, stay tuned, stay healthy, stay safe, wear your mask!
