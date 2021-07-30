Watertown Regional Medical Center is excited to announce the addition of three new providers to their Pain Management Clinic. Starting on Tuesday, July 27, Dr. Maher Fattouh, Dr. Obinna Orji, and Nurse Practitioner Chris Thomas joined a pain management staff already including Dr. Steven Donatello, Dr. Brian Curtin, and Nurse Practitioner Kathleen Pugh.
Going forward, the Pain Management Clinic, located inside the hospital at 125 Hospital Drive, will be open Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. With the additional providers and the newly expanded hours, more appointments are available each day, allowing Watertown Regional Medical Center to serve the needs of more patients.
“The Pain Management Clinic provides an important service to those in our communities suffering from pain or a lack of mobility,” said Richard Keddington, CEO at Watertown Regional Medical Center. “The additions of Dr. Fattouh, Dr. Orji, and Chris Thomas, give us more opportunities to provide these patients with hope for a better quality of life.”
Services available at the Pain Management Clinic include diagnostic and pain blocking injections, implantable nerve stimulators, radiofrequency nerve ablations, medication management, hands-on therapy, alternative therapies, exercise, lifestyle consultation, and more. Both Dr. Fattouh and Dr. Orji are board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine.
Dr. Fattouh completed his pain fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic’s Division of Anesthesiology and Critical Care. He specializes in spine pain, neuropathic pain, spinal cord stimulation, pelvic pain, and complex regional pain syndrome.
Dr. Orji completed his medical education at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He then completed his anesthesiology residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital with Columbia University and his fellowship in pain medicine through the Cornell Tri-Institutional Pain Medicine Program.
Along with Nurse Practitioner Chris Thomas, Dr. Fattouh and Dr. Orji have been teammates at Advanced Pain Treatment since 2020. Advanced Pain Treatment has provided safe, interventional pain management procedures and therapies that provide long-term relief by addressing the source of a patient’s pain – not just masking the symptoms. Their goal is to find results that work for each patient, by connecting personally with them.
“Having been a patient myself, I know first-hand the importance of treating each patient as a human being,” said Dr. Orji. “I extend the same courtesy to my patients as I have been shown many times before.”
Pain management treatment at Watertown Regional Medical Center requires a physician referral. If you feel these services would benefit you, talk to your primary or specialty care provider. If you don’t have a provider to talk to, call 920-533-9762 or visit www.watertownregional.com/find-a-doctor. As always, if you are suffering from a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1 or proceed directly to the Emergency Department.