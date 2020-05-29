BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice

TUESDAY — Bagel, cheese stick and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Apple bosco stick and fruit

THURSDAY — Pop Tart, cheese stick and fruit

FRIDAY — Cereal bar and juice

LUNCH

MONDAY — Pulled pork, chips, vegetable and fruit

TUESDAY — Cheese quesadilla, fruit and vegetable

WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, French fries and fruit

THURSDAY —PBJ Uncrustable, vegetable, yogurt and fruit

FRIDAY — Hamburger, sweet potato fries and fruit

