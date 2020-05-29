BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice
TUESDAY — Bagel, cheese stick and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Apple bosco stick and fruit
THURSDAY — Pop Tart, cheese stick and fruit
FRIDAY — Cereal bar and juice
LUNCH
MONDAY — Pulled pork, chips, vegetable and fruit
TUESDAY — Cheese quesadilla, fruit and vegetable
WEDNESDAY — Chicken nuggets, French fries and fruit
THURSDAY —PBJ Uncrustable, vegetable, yogurt and fruit
FRIDAY — Hamburger, sweet potato fries and fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.