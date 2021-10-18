Ok, all of you euchre players, we now have a foursome that found that Tuesday works better for them. We reassured them that they can play every day that we are open, if they have the players, we have the space. That also applies to the other games that you enjoy. Bring your group to Club 55 so there is no pressure to clean your house or worry about enough space. Many of us have downsized and no longer have the spacious rooms that we once had. That is really the purpose of a Senior Center or Community Center, to offer a gathering spot for residents. We all need socialization in our lives and sometimes we need to search for it. Club 55 is free to attend and is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The next bingo is this week Wednesday, Oct. 20 in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30 p.m. This is a free afternoon of meeting friends and enjoying being together while hoping to win prizes. We will keep you updated with the dates for November/December Bingo days. (Yes, it is right around the corner!)
Some of you may have a black walnut tree in your yard and have noticed an unusual amount of nuts that have fallen. There are some black walnut trees at the Cedars lakefront area, and it looks like a helicopter flew over and dropped dozens of tennis balls. I have never seen so many in that area in the 20 years that I have lived here. I spent part of this last very windy Saturday afternoon picking up boxes full. I think the squirrels must have taken a vacation or moved somewhere, as they are not doing their job of stashing them. I was so amazed at the amount that had fallen that I looked up the reason that this year might be different. The lack of rain could be one reason but found that they produce nuts during a two-year process, Mother Nature at her finest.
Mah-jongg continues to meet on Mondays at 1 p.m. and more folks want to learn this ancient game. Stop in and see what it is all about.
Pat is showing her group how to make some amazing greeting cards on Thursdays at 10:45 a.m. We have all the materials but bring glue dots if you have them.
Go to the Club 55 website for the weekly events at: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Call 920-728-2176 with questions