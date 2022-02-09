Area business owners are invited to promote their establishments, support a great cause, and help celebrate the Humane Society of Jefferson County’s 100th anniversary by becoming a sponsor for the 9th Annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk.
This family- and dog-friendly event takes place on Saturday, May 21, at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Over 500 people and 200 dogs participate in the FF5K every year, with crowds of enthusiastic spectators and volunteers cheering them on. Thanks in large part to FF5K creator Nora Wichman and many generous sponsors, this annual event has raised more than $225,000.00 to benefit lost, homeless, and abused animals in Jefferson County and beyond.
Sponsors receive a generous amount of publicity through advertisements, press releases, social media platforms, and other event promotions including T-shirts and posters. Several sponsorship levels are available and all sponsorships are tax deductible. Sponsors are rewarded with advertising opportunities that reach the counties of Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Rock, Sauk, Waukesha, Walworth, and beyond. Securing sponsorships by Friday, March 18, ensures that businesses receive all the features of their selected sponsorship package and allows the Humane Society ample time to thoroughly promote the Furry Friends 5K right up until the day of the event.
Since 1922 the Humane Society of Jefferson County has proudly served the community as a private, non-profit 501 ( c) (3) organization that receives no governmental funding. In addition to reuniting lost pets with their families, the HSJC provides pet adoption, 24 hour stray animal pick up, low cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics, a safe keep program, humane education classes, pet therapy visits, and the Furry Friends Kids Camp. These services are offered in hope of creating a more informed, compassionate, and humane community.
Business owners who would like to support a worthy cause are encouraged to contact Taylor Marshall at 920-674-2048 to see which FF5K sponsorship level is right for them.