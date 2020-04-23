McGurk, Stuebs are Rotary students

Rotary students from Lakeside Lutheran High School for April are Katelyn McGurk and Katie Stuebs.
McGurk is the daughter of Laura and Damion Dehnert and Chris and Rena McGurk. She lives in Lake Mills and she has four siblings.
At Lakeside she has been involved in band as a horn player.
“I am one of many leaders in the band program during both concert and marching seasons,” she said.
McGurk is the editor of the school newspaper and leader of the editorial staff. She is a charter member of the school’s STEM Club and robotics team.
“I served as STEM Club secretary and participated in the Wisconsin state robotics tournament this year.”
She has managed the boys soccer team for three years and is a member of National Honor Society, yearbook staff, math team and Academic Bowl team.
McGurk works at Timber Creek Pizza and helps to take care of her family in her spare time.
After high school McGurk will go to Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn. To study elementary education and special education with a minor in technology.
“I am excited and honored to be selected as a Student Rotarian. To me, this is just another way that I can learn more from the community of Lake Mills that has been helping me and my family through all the different hardships we’ve been through.”
Stuebs is the daughter of Adriane and Christian Stuebs and lives in Lake Mills with four siblings and her grandparents.
At Lakeside Stuebs is a member of National Honor Society and Operation GO, a mission trip program that allows teens to travel to distant churches and help them with different projects that help connect church to community in order to share the message of Jesus’ love.
“Last year I canvassed in Arizona, and this year I hope to help lead a fitness camp in California,” Stuebs said. “Friends and I helped organize a used prom dress sale to help raise funds for these mission trips. I am also a co-president of Teens for Christ, a school group that focuses on serving our Savior by serving others. There are over 200 members involved in the club, and we do many fun events and activities that help out people all over.”
Stuebs is involved with the community and works at Timber Creek Pizza and also with her mother as an assistant at RE/MAX Shine. She is a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and volunteers at Twice is Nice in Jefferson.
After graduation she will attend UW-Whitewater to pursue a degree in marketing.
“I am excited to be selected as a Student Rotarian because it seems like a great way to interact with people from all over the community who are socially concerned and business-minded and look for ways to serve Lake Mills. I am honored to have been considered and hope to be part of the Rotary Club when I am in business someday.”
