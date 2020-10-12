Millie celebrates 100 years
Buy Now

Shown above is a five-generation photo taken this past summer. Millie became a great, great grandmother on Oct. 2, 2018. Emilia Rose was born four months early at 1 lb. 4 oz. and spent 103 days at Meriter NICU before coming home, today she is a happy, healthy, and active two year old who almost shares the same birthday as her great, great grandmother. Millie is shown in the picture with daughter Sandra Zade, granddaughter Cheryl Olsen, great granddaughter Katie Mohammadian and great great granddaughter Emilia Rose.

 contributed

Millie DeForest turned 100 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Millie celebrated the day with family and friends at home at Lilac Springs.

Millie was the first child born to Martha and Walter E. Topel in 1920. She became the big sister to two brothers and one sister, all who have passed away. Millie has lived her entire life in Lake Mills. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School as a child and is still a member today. A couple of years after graduating from Lake Mills High School, Millie married Howie DeForest and they enjoyed dancing, bowling and fishing together. They were married just shy of 50 years and have one daughter, Sandra (Larry) Zade, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Millie retired from Hamlin, Inc. after working there her entire married life.

Millie enjoyed having as much dessert as she wanted to on her birthday and said her secret to living to be 100 years old is taking life easy.

Load comments