Shown above is a five-generation photo taken this past summer. Millie became a great, great grandmother on Oct. 2, 2018. Emilia Rose was born four months early at 1 lb. 4 oz. and spent 103 days at Meriter NICU before coming home, today she is a happy, healthy, and active two year old who almost shares the same birthday as her great, great grandmother. Millie is shown in the picture with daughter Sandra Zade, granddaughter Cheryl Olsen, great granddaughter Katie Mohammadian and great great granddaughter Emilia Rose.