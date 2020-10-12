Millie DeForest turned 100 years old on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Millie celebrated the day with family and friends at home at Lilac Springs.
Millie was the first child born to Martha and Walter E. Topel in 1920. She became the big sister to two brothers and one sister, all who have passed away. Millie has lived her entire life in Lake Mills. She attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School as a child and is still a member today. A couple of years after graduating from Lake Mills High School, Millie married Howie DeForest and they enjoyed dancing, bowling and fishing together. They were married just shy of 50 years and have one daughter, Sandra (Larry) Zade, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. Millie retired from Hamlin, Inc. after working there her entire married life.
Millie enjoyed having as much dessert as she wanted to on her birthday and said her secret to living to be 100 years old is taking life easy.
