I am sure you have all heard the expression, "whoever takes your place has some really big shoes to fill". Well, the Executive Board, here at the Pines has found someone, to fill the "shoes" vacated by former manager, Ann Lee. I hope you will join me in welcoming Carl Reinemann as the new Director of Facilities.
Carl is no stranger to the Pines, as he has been the maintenance technician for just over two years. Carl is another blessing that God has brought to the people of the Pines. Prior to working at the Pines, he ran his own construction business following a 24-year career in law enforcement ending as Police Chief. His dedication and devotion to this place and the people comes out every day in his daily activities. Please join me in welcoming Carl, to the Directors position, we all look forward to seeing what your continuing enthusiasm and passion will be bringing to the Pines!
Talking about welcoming people, we would like to welcome Katie N. Back to the Pines. Katie had left for a while, but realized she missed her "Pines family” so much she came back. This leaves us with two empty apartments, which I have every confidence that our new manager will have filled in no time.
The guest room has been filled recently, first Terry B. Had the pleasure of having her sisters visit her for a couple of days. Then, for days it was home base for the crew working on putting new drapes in every room. Yes, every room has received new drapes, how awesome.
We have turned our clocks ahead, some of us spent one day being Irish and celebrated by eating that fabulous, corned beef n cabbage, and maybe enjoyed some green beverage. And soon we will be turning the calendar page. This warm weather that we experienced a few days back has me thinking about gardening. I even had a brother call me to ask if I was out planting potatoes. I had to remind him of the old wives’ tale of planting them on Good Friday, not sure why, but that was when you did it. I leave you with another old wives’ tale or Farmer’s Almanac saying, if March came in like a lamb, will it be going out like a lion?