The Friends of the Johnson Creek Public Library will be holding a Used Books Sale on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Village Community Center, 417 Union Street. The group is offering hundreds of gently used books, fiction and non-fiction, for adults and children. A bag sale will be offered on Saturday from noon - 3 p.m.

The spring Village Rummage-A-Rama will be held concurrently. Shoppers will find over 50 sales with a wide range of merchandise. Shoppers are reminded to bring masks as some sales will require them. To obtain a list of sales, email caroljo@tds.net.

