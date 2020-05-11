BREAKFAST
Milk will be provided with all meals
MONDAY — Cherry frudal and fruit
TUESDAY — Yogurt and granola, whole grain snack and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Mini cinis, cheese stick and fruit
THURSDAY — Waffles and fruit
FRIDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice box
MEMORIAL DAY — Pancakes and fruit
LUNCH
MONDAY — Hot dog, vegetable and fruit
TUESDAY — Beef nachos, vegetable and fruit
WEDNESDAY — Turkey sub, vegetables and fruit
THURSDAY — Mac and cheese, vegetable and fruit
FRIDAY — Peanut butter and jelly, vegetable and fruit
MEMORIAL DAY — Grilled cheese, vegetable and fruit
Memorial Day Meal Changes
Friday’s delivery will have meals for 2 days. Friday and Monday, Memorial Day. The week of May 25-29 Food Meal service will be on Tuesday and Thursday for the Holiday week only. We will be back to our regular meal service days on June 1st.
