BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Cherry frudal and fruit

TUESDAY — Yogurt and granola, whole grain snack and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Mini cinis, cheese stick and fruit

THURSDAY — Waffles and fruit

FRIDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack and juice box

MEMORIAL DAY — Pancakes and fruit

LUNCH

MONDAY — Hot dog, vegetable and fruit

TUESDAY — Beef nachos, vegetable and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Turkey sub, vegetables and fruit

THURSDAY — Mac and cheese, vegetable and fruit

FRIDAY — Peanut butter and jelly, vegetable and fruit

MEMORIAL DAY — Grilled cheese, vegetable and fruit

Memorial Day Meal Changes

Friday’s delivery will have meals for 2 days. Friday and Monday, Memorial Day. The week of May 25-29 Food Meal service will be on Tuesday and Thursday for the Holiday week only. We will be back to our regular meal service days on June 1st.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.