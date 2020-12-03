The following local students from the Lake Mills area are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year.
Sara Brickman, who is studying psychology won the Transfer Excellence Scholarship, Kelsey Hibbard, who is studying psychology won the Chancellor Scholars, Gavin Lira, who is studying general business, won the Joseph Domitrz Scholarship and Konstanze Neitzel, who is studying computer science, won the Chancellor Scholars.
"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations - past and present - who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."
The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded nearly $2.2 million in scholarships to students. The application period for next year's scholarships is now open. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.
