It is finally Christmas week, but we got a head start last Thursday when we gathered in the RLAC gym for Christmas music played by Rich Fronek on the beautiful piano that was donated to Club 55. He was joined by a small group of the Moravian Church Bell Choir for some songs. We sat at tables in small groups and enjoyed cookies, cider, and coffee while enjoying this wonderful entertainment. Many thanks to all those that made this possible.
The Lake Mills City Band will give a free performance on Thursday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at the Lake Mills High School on Catlin Drive. You are invited to take advantage of this chance to hear the band that we enjoy so much when they perform in Commons Park in the summer months. I can never get too much Christmas music.
It is this time of year that we show our gratitude for others in our life and appreciate their help and kindness by returning those same qualities that make our lives so rich and full. Being thankful is not easy some days when everything seems to go wrong, but if you truly think about the many blessings we have that we take for granted we are absolutely rich! If you still are having a hard time seeing it, just think of the folks that have been affected by the tornado in the south.
Reminder: We will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Foot Care is Wednesday, Jan. 5. Make your appointment by calling Club 55 at 920-728-2176. All appointments are in the morning, bring your own towel $15.
Our first 2022 Bingo is also on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30. This is a free bingo afternoon and a chance to socialize a bit with friends.
Club 55 is still receiving donations of books and puzzles for you to pick up and take home. Some of them are placed in the Little Free Library in the front yard of RLAC for you to choose from. We have noticed that any children’s books that are placed in there are quickly taken home to enjoy. We also welcome donations of children’s books that we can share.
Sending Christmas wishes to all and hoping you will take time to help make someone else’s holiday special.