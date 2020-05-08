Carley Krull from Lake Mills will graduate with a bachelor of science degree from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS). Majoring in animal science, Krull will join a network of 46,000 CALS alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university's commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. While graduation may look a little different in this format, there are still opportunities for students to celebrate their achievement with their family, friends and supporters.
On May 8, 2020 the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation at 9:00 a.m CST. This event provides individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
Krull and the entire spring 2020 graduating class will forever share a special place in Cyclone history. Join us online to celebrate their achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.