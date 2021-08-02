The Wisconsin Department of Transportation website now has applications for Instruction Permits ("temps") for teens 15 and older. Go to wisconsindot.gov to view the requirements.
Previously the age for obtaining an instructional permit was 15 years and 6 months.
Gov. Tony Evers on July 8 signed 2021 Wisconsin Act 64 allowing 15 year olds to obtain a regular instructional permit for operating a motor vehicle.
Act 64 also increases the required number of supervised driving hours needed to obtain a probationary driver’s license from 30 to 50 hours.