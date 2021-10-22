The Jefferson County Health Department is sponsoring a special Car Safety Seat Check event on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at the Jefferson Fire Station, 351 E. Racine Street, Jefferson.
This event is open to parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and anyone else who transports young children in their vehicle. Certified Car Safety Seat Technicians will check car safety seats to see if they have been recalled, are outdated or in disrepair. The Technicians will then demonstrate how to safely install and use the car safety seat. An interpreter will be available for those who speak Spanish.
Free car safety seats will also be available for those in need. These seats are provided through a Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bureau of Transportation Safety (BOTS) grant.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 920-674-7465. If you can’t make this event, call to make an appointment with one of the Car Seat Techs on a day that works for you.