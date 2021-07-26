This past weekend I attended one of my favorite gatherings of each summer…my dads’ side of the family reunion. He grew up on a farm in Bear Valley which is a dot on the map in Richland County, Wisconsin. The reunion is held on the grounds of St. Killian’s Church which is a stones’ throw from the farm. The church is no longer in use, but the lawns and cemetery are kept up partially by contributions by our use each summer. It was a somewhat melancholy day as it was the first reunion without any of that first generation. Dad was second oldest of the seven siblings but first to die. They grew up with music, playing ball, laughter, playing cards, homemade bread, the milkman delivering cheese, and much love. They also worked hard and knew their responsibilities for the family.
It was where my siblings and I spent at least a week each summer as our vacation. It was probably more of my parent’s vacation from us, but we loved it. My grandma sang in the tiny church choir which was in a loft at the back of the church, while her sister, Aunt Susie, played the organ. We also helped in the garden, learned to play euchre or dirty clubs if there were not the right number of players, and accepted using the outhouse as the only facility. I also felt very special when I was asked to get something out of the basement fruit cellar, which was lined with jars of vegetables. Grandma still made bread which filled the house with an amazing fragrance. Lots of wonderful memories, so is it any wonder that I refer to Lake Mills as ‘Norman Rockwellville?’
Our next footcare with Deb is on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Call 920-728-2176 to make an appointment. Deb is an RN and provides this service each month, but you must have an appointment…bring your own towel, $15.
Join us on Wednesday, July 28 from 1-2:30 p.m. for Bingo in the RLAC gym. We provide the cards and prizes. You may bring your own chips, dabbers, or use ours. The August Club 55 bingos will be on Wednesdays 11 and 25.
For those of you who are card/game players, Club 55 offers times for Mah-jongg, Canasta, 500, and Euchre, as well as dominoes, and any board games you choose. See our calendar of events at: