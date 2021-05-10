Congratulations to the LMHS Forensics team on another outstanding season. Eleven students participated in 10 categories. The team took third place overall at the Capitol Conference Meet in February, with first place for Annie and Josie Purisch in Group Interpretation; second place for Kaitlyn Twesme in Moments in History, Lukas Kleinfeldt in Radio Speaking, Angie Dressel in Prose Reading, and Sheel Gupta in Public Address; and third place for Bronwyn Bond in Solo Acting Humorous. Additionally, all participants qualified for the State Meet in April. Gold medals go to Josie Purisch and Annie Purisch for Group Interpretation; Quentin Saylor for Moments in History; Kiersten Gonzalez for Poetry; and Sheel Gupta for Public Address. Silver medals go to Olivia Flores for Prose, Angie Dressel for Prose, Lukas Kleinfeldt for Radio Speaking, and Libby Porter for Radio Speaking. Bronze medals go to Kaitlyn Twesme for Moments in History and Bronwyn Bond for Solo Acting Humorous. The team showed dedication and flexibility this year as they demonstrated excellence in a new format.
LMHS Forensic team
