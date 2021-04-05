The Dane County Fair Association, Inc., with support from Dane County and Alliant Energy Center, is excited to share that the 2021 Dane County Fair will be held this year and will be open to the public at Alliant Energy Center – July 15-18, 2021. This decision was not taken lightly, and modifications will be made to the Fair to provide a safe environment for our youth exhibitors, volunteers, partners, staff, vendors, and our attendees. After many conversations with Alliant Energy Center, the Dane County Executive’s office, and Public Health Madison Dane County, the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. Board of Directors feel that Dane County’s response to the pandemic and access to vaccines is helping the county move in the right direction with 38.2% of Dane County residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (as of March 30, 2021). The Fair Board is pleased for the opportunity to host the Fair for the youth of Dane County and the community and will follow the recommended health guidelines and regulations in place at the time of the Fair.
“Dane County is proud to partner with the Fair and help safely return a summer tradition to our Alliant Energy Center,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said.
As plans for the Dane County Fair move forward, updates will be announced at danecountyfair.com as details are finalized. The Dane County Fair is prepared to share the following related to our youth exhibitors:
Youth will be able to exhibit most projects (animal and non-animal)
Youth Exhibits will be judged during the traditional Fair Week (July 13-18, 2021)
Youth Entries will open Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and close Thursday, June 3, 2021
Animal education requirements submission deadline is June 15, 2021
Non-animal projects:
Project check-in will be scheduled through the entries process and start the weekend prior to Fair Week; project check-out will also be scheduled at time of entry submission and run a few days post-Fair.
During the check-in and check-out process, current pandemic restrictions and regulations will be honored.
Judging will be scheduled in advance and performed over an online video conferencing platform.
Animal projects:
There will be no change in schedule - move-in on Wednesday, July 14, and move-out on Sunday, July 18.
The Fair is prepared to move to one-day shows for some species departments if needed.
Judging will be performed in-person respecting current pandemic restrictions and regulations.
Additional health regulations will be required for some species; noted in the Fair’s Premium Book.
Plans for the Meat Animal Sale and Small Animal Market Sale are to be determined and will be managed by those respective committees.
“The Dane County Fair Association’s decision to host this year’s Fair was made after careful consideration of our ability to host a safe event for all participants with input from Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center,” stated Dick Straub, President of the Dane County Fair Association, Inc. “We look forward to re-establishing our county fair tradition to highlight the hard work and accomplishments of our county’s youth and to provide a safe and enjoyable family experience.”
The Dane County Fair understands that some within the community may not feel comfortable attending the Fair this year. So, to spread the Fair spirit to all, the Dane County Fair will be showcasing the youth exhibitor projects and some of the Fair’s attractions during and post-Fair week on the Fair’s website and social media channels. Stay tuned for more details on how you can view the projects of our hard-working Dane County youth.
