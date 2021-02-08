This year Valentine’s Day is on Sunday, so we decided to celebrate at Club 55 on Monday, Feb. 15 so we don’t miss out. It is hard to find a way to do something special and still be socially distanced, so sometimes you just have to go with plan B. We hope you will stop by Club 55 at RLAC on Monday, Feb, 15 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. and pick up a cookie and coffee to go. We will have the cookies individually wrapped in a baggie and someone will be the lucky one to also find a coupon for a free Culvers Value Meal along with the cookie. There will also be a couple of bags with a coupon for a scoop of ice cream. Thanks to Jon and Marsha Laundrie from Culvers for donating the coupons. Call the Club 55 number at 920-728-2176 if you would rather have us bring one out to your car.
Our contest for this week is ‘What was your favorite thing to eat while watching the Super Bowl?’ Although we could not have our usual Super Bowl gatherings, we hope that you fixed something special or have a family tradition that you make to munch on during the game. Send your entry to be added to the drawing to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us by Monday, Feb. 15 for a chance to win a $5 Chamber Bucks gift certificate.
This week on Wednesday, Feb. 10 Deb will be here for Foot Care from 9-11:30 a.m. New day…new hours! There are a couple of appointments still available if you are interested. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176 to sign up.
I had my first vaccine shot last week at the Jefferson County Health Department clinic held in the Activity Building at the fairgrounds. It was so well organized and run with many volunteers helping the nurses and other medical staff. I had been able to sign up online, but you may also call the Health Department at 920-674-7275 to get your name on the list. It is going to take a while to get enough vaccine distributed but we have a good start. Keep wearing your masks!
Winter has kept us indoors more than we want but Daylight Savings Time starts on March 14 and the Spring Equinox is March 20. Longer daylight and warmer temperatures are bound to help improve our belief that we may see the end of the pandemic soon!
