Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 7. Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips and homemade iced sugar cookie. Order online by Jan 31 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Curbside pickup or delivery available from 9 a.m. – Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills. Proceeds go to fund the National Youth Gathering trip 2022.

