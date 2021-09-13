Club 55 is inviting older adults to come to our Apple Fest on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. We will be serving apple pie and other apple desserts. This free event will give you a chance to see what our senior center offers you. You will meet the folks that make this happen and be entered into a drawing for prizes. Come join us rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the gym. See you at the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC) 229 Fremont Street on Sept. 29.
Our senior center continues to work on Accreditation Standards for Multi-Purpose Senior Seniors for our Wisconsin State Association. Our apple fest will serve as an annual membership meeting. We are hoping to combine a fun afternoon and opportunity for our community to see how far we have come since we opened in 2017 at the First Congregational Church. Lake Mills is a growing community and welcomes a space for all ages to gather.
September days are going by quickly so plan now for Club 55 Bingo on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 1-2:30 p.m. Our bingo is also a free activity held in the gym at RLAC to provide for social distancing and yet be able to enjoy an afternoon out with friends.
Please note that the Head Start Program for Lake Mills is now being held at RLAC and the busses for these children pull into the back parking lot for drop off and pick up. The busses that are used are the smaller ones but still need ample room to turn around. If we feel the need to limit parking in back, we will post signs to please park in front of the building.
Club 55 Senior Center is open Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There are no membership fees, but we do ask you to sign in as you come into the room. This helps us know who is in the building and what things that we offer are important to keep going. You may also sign in during our hours and use the fitness room provided. Our goal is to help older adults stay as healthy as possible with exercise and a feeling of well-being.
Check our website for a listing of all events: https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
You are always welcome to just pop in and pick up a book or puzzle to take home.