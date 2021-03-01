As I turned the calendar to March, I was reminded that it has been a whole year since the virus brought the world to a halt of routine and what we considered normalcy. We have muddled through months of unknown and worry for ourselves, family, and friends. Spring is a time of renewal and hope, and my wish is that it will be the beginning of healing for all of us.
Club 55 is doing its best to offer opportunities to get out and safely participate in a variety of activities. The LMRD’s Club 55 and RLAC are offering a new class for adults 50+ on Tuesdays from 5:30-6:00 pm to be held at RLAC, 229 Fremont Street. It will run for seven weeks from March 2-April 13 and offers a convenient time to get a conditioning class in after work. Join Jess Misna for high reps resistance training to strengthen balance, flexibility, and core strength. The cost is $3 a class or sign up for the full seven weeks for $20. Join us Tuesday at the Tyranena room, masks required. No need to sign up, just show up!
Deb will be here again next week on Wednesday, March 10, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for Foot Care. Appointments are required by calling Club 55 at 920-728-2176. Please bring your own towel $15.
Wednesday, March 10 is also our next Bingo from 1-2:30 p.m. held in the gym at RLAC. It is held in the gym so we can physically distance but have an afternoon of fun. Thanks to Timber Creek for sponsoring this free game. Get your green ready for our special St. Patrick’s Day Bingo on March 17.
Our contest this week is ‘When will the ice be officially off the lake?’ It has been unusual winter weather so give it your best guess and submit it by Monday, March 8 to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us or post it on our Club 55 website page.
I heard Sandhill Cranes while I was on my walk on Saturday. It is always a harbinger of spring and was a welcome sound. I also think the first time we smell skunks is a sign of spring, but not so welcome.
Congratulations to the Lake Mills High School Girls and Boys Basketball Teams and coaches. It takes a lot of dedication, teamwork, and persistence to get to State. You put Lake Mills on the map and made a lot of LMHS alumni proud!
