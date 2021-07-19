Mark your calendars now for 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 2 to hear Lori Partoll, a Medical Social Worker from Fort HealthCare, talk about Advance Care Planning. Lori will join us at Club 55 for a conversation that is important for anyone over the age of 18. She is not selling anything, but her goal is to have a conversation about the care we want when seriously ill or nearing the end of life. A conversation about the person we would like to speak for us if we can’t do it ourselves. Sharing your wishes with family members, friends, and care providers now can help prevent unnecessary suffering, both for you and ones you love.
The older we get we often develop cataracts which make our vision cloudy and leads to a decrease of vision. Hopefully, you are having your eyes checked along with your other checkups. I recently had cataract surgery in June and then again in July. It was a great reminder of how important our senses are and how much we take them for granted until something needs to be fixed. I am thankful to be living in today’s medical world when I hear stories of how it ‘used to be.’
Things are picking up at Club 55 despite the other summer activities. More people are back enjoying the card games, craft projects, exercise, and taking advantage of the bike rides and kayak groups with Jane. It seems we like to cram as much into summer as we can. Maybe that is why the ‘snowbirds’ leave for sunny warm spots when Wisconsin gets cold and drafty.
Check out our activities on the Club 55 calendar at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar=of-events-club55.cfm
I had a conversation recently with a long time Lake Mills resident who said that they had never been inside of the Rock Lake Activity Center (RLAC). It is the building where we have our senior center and used to be St. Paul’s Elementary School. You are missing a great opportunity to interact with friends and participate in activities if this includes you. Our Club 55 Senior Center is open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Monday thru Thursday. Stop in and say hello.
Our next July Bingo is Wednesday, July 28 in the gym at RLAC from 1-2:30 p.m.
Join us on Thursdays at 10:45 a.m. for Pat’s card making class.
Questions: Call Club 55 @ 920-728-2176