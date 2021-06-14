It seems that the rain missed us last week, so we have had to water our gardens again. The Club 55 garden at RLAC is still in need of vegetable plants. We still need cucumbers, onions, carrots, beans, tomato plants and others you can think of. If you have extra and would like to give them a good home bring them over. The Club 55 garden includes the four garden boxes and the area of the garden that does not have the flags. The flagged area is rented. Call our Club 55 “Garden Tips line” with questions 920-728-2176.
It was good to see folks anxious to get back to some routine last week. The senior center is open each day, Monday- Thursday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. We are closed on Friday. The Bike group meets at RLAC at 9 a.m. on Mondays for a leisurely ride. Remember to wear a helmet.
Kayaking: The kayak Group meets on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Fire Station launch pier. There is parking behind the fire station and a nice place to put your kayak in. Bring your life jacket. This is also a leisurely group that likes to explore the lake together. If you do not have a kayak, call Jane at 920-728-2176 to see if there is a loaner available.
Mah-jongg: Mondays at 1 p.m. This group was getting a good start when COVID hit and is trying to recall how to play. If you would like to learn and if you could provide some direction, please join us for a fun time.
Cards: We have different card groups that are always looking for more players so feel free to join them. We also have room for new groups and have tried to get a Cribbage, Bridge, Sheepshead, or Poker game group. If you have something you would love to start or play, please let us know. Here are the scheduled days and times:
Tuesdays: 10:45 a.m. Dominoes, Board games Puzzles, 12:30 p.m. Canasta; Wednesdays: 11 a.m. Knit-wits… knitting, crocheting, crafts; 1 p.m. Cards 500
Thursdays: 10:45 a.m. Dominoes, Board games. Puzzles, 12:30 p.m. Euchre Exercise: Exercise is held in the RLAC gym at 10am each Tuesday and Thursday. Watch for an update if we plan to meet in Commons Park downtown. We loved being there last year.
Remember that we still have lots of puzzles for you to grab when you visit us.