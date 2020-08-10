Social Secutiry is excited to tell you about our redesigned retirement benefits portal at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement. Keeping you informed about our products and services, and helping you prepare for making decisions that will affect your benefits is very important to us. Preparing for retirement is one of the most important decisions you can make.
The website has helped millions of people get ready for and apply for retirement. But we heard your feedback that you also want to:
• Find the information you need without reading through too many pages.
• Learn about the benefits in a clear and concise way.
• Be better prepared to apply for retirement online.
• Learn how to manage your personal my Social Security account online.
They have made the redesigned retirement benefits portal more user-friendly and easier to navigate, whether you are ready to learn about, apply for, or manage your retirement benefits. You’ll find the new portal eye pleasing, informative, and optimized for mobile devices. We also improved how we list our information on search engines to make it easier for you to find outside our website.
The new Retirement Benefits portal is just the first of several steps we are taking to improve your experience on our website. Visit our new retirement benefits portal today at www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to Learn, Apply, and Manage your retirement benefits and subscribe to receive retirement information and updates.
