We had a beautiful sunny day for our Apple Fest last week. A little too sunny, actually, so we had to move the tables into the shade next to the building. It was wonderful to see so many people who came to see what our senior center is all about. A good time was had visiting with friends they had not seen for 18 months and just feeling that they were glad to be out and about.
We had all things apple…apple pie, apple bars, apple cider donuts from Jellis’ Market made fresh for us that morning, and delicious apple cider. Of course, apple pie should be served ala mode, and ours was served with Culvers’ custard donated by Jon and Marsha Laundrie who own our Lake Mills location. Even our door prizes were apple. Fresh apples, apple themed tea towels, dish towels, microwave bowl holders, fresh apples…you get the idea! There were smiles all around.
October Bingos are this week Wednesday, Oct. 6 and again on Wednesday, Oct. 20. This is a free bingo afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m. with great prizes and fun company. It is held in the RLAC gym.
Foot Care is Wednesday morning, Oct. 13. You must make an appointment so our RN, Deb, has time for everyone. Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176. Bring your own towel, $15.
There is a scheduled ‘Drug Take Back’ for Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 12:30 – 3 p.m. at Club 55. This is your opportunity to bring in old medications to be disposed of properly. Officer Jessica Johnson of the LMPD will be here to answer questions that you may have. This is a good time to clean out your medicine cabinets and bring in your old medications.
Please check the Club 55 calendar for all of our events at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation/calendar-of-events-club55.cfm
Better still, stop in to RLAC to see what is happening. If you missed the Apple Fest you can still drop by to see what we offer. We still hear that some of you have never been inside of our building. Now is your chance to stop in and see it. We welcome all lookers! Club 55 is open on Mon. thru Thurs. from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Mah-jongg is offered on Mondays at 1 p.m.
Exercise with Diane on Tuesdays at 10 a.m., Canasta at 12:30 p.m.
Knit Wits sewing, knitting, on Wednesdays at 1 a.m., as well as Cards (500).
Thursdays, exercise at 10 a.m., card making at 10:45 a.m., and euchre at 12:30 p.m.