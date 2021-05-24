Hi. Sorry you haven't heard from us lately, it’s been a rough couple of months. God in His Divine wisdom, called my mom from her earthly home to her Heavenly Home. And, even though, I am happy that He called her home, there is still a lot of sadness and grieving. She has done a few "firsts" in heaven already! He called her the first day of Spring. She celebrated her first Easter and her first birthday in Heaven. Also, next month she and dad will celebrate their first Heavenly Anniversary together. If you know someone with Parkinson's Disease, you know it’s not a "friendly" disease, but then what disease is? One thing about mom was she was a fighter and never lost her faith. She taught her family so much. Two of the things that really stuck out were Never Give Up, and Keep Your Faith in God. Until we meet again mom...
Well, speaking of God calling people to their Heavenly Homes, we send our prayers and hugs to the Margaret D. family, and Millie D. families. These two former residents and friends were called home in late April and early May.
We also said a sad "good-bye" to our friend Eunice W., who after 23 years of calling Trinity Pines her home, has moved to an Assisted Living community in Waukesha so she could be near one of her sons. Another one of our residents, "flew the coop" so to speak, and bought a house so will be enjoying his time there! We were also sad to see another resident move to The View in Johnson Creek, where he will be receiving a little more assistance in his daily care. We wish all these residents the best of luck and value their time living here.
Well, you can tell the weather is warming up, the flowers are blooming and the ladies are out weeding, planting and putting lots of love in the flower gardens around the outside of the building. I also see we have people who planted in their standing garden boxes that are located outside. It’s always nice to have those fresh veggies and herbs from the garden!
Well, with the residents all 100% vaccinated, we will be starting up, for residents only, Bingo, Euchre, and chair yoga. Also, if you follow Trinity Pines on Facebook, you see that the puzzles are being worked on in main areas. WOOT WOOT!
I leave you with these words by James M. Barrie, "Those who bring sunshine into the lives of others cannot keep it from themselves."