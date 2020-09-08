Tyranena Ladies Club will be holding their annual Fall Banquet at City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Masks are requested.

Yearly dues of $20 will be collected along with the $20 cost of the individually packaged meal provided by Bia Foods. The club meets monthly September through May.

Anyone interested in joining can call Linda Roedl at 920-222-9317 or email at lroedl2255@gmail.com

