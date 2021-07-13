The Wisconsin State FFA Convention was held in Madison at the Alliant Energy Center on July 5-8. The Lake Mills High School FFA Chapter was well-represented. Eight Lake Mills High School FFA members attended the Convention with Lake Mills High School FFA Advisor Mr. Luke Wiedenfeld. Highlights from the Convention included Olivia Olson being selected as the 2021 State Winner in the FFA Creed Speaking Contest. Olivia will represent Wisconsin at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana this October.
Additionally, 2020 Lake Mills High School graduates Mia Schroeder, Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, and Trevor Messmer were recognized for receiving their Wisconsin State FFA Degrees. Representing the Lake Mills FFA Chapter at the State Convention were L-Cat FFA members: Olivia Olson, Beau Schroeder, Mia Schroeder, Madalyn Miller-Nielsen, Kenzie Nielsen, Zander Barketallah, Karyn Boschke, and Trevor Messmer.