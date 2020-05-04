The Jefferson County Retired Educators will not be meeting on Tuesday, May 12 due to the current health crisis. Tentative plan for the fall meeting is at Hi-Way Harry's on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at noon. Retirees from all county departments are welcome to our meetings.
JC Retired Area Educators meeting cancelled
Becky Weber
