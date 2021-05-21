AnaCristina Iglesias, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran High School, was awarded a $750 Christianos Agape Scholarship, renewable annually up to a total of $3,000, toward her pursuit of an education degree at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, from Mr. and Mrs. Verlyn and Kelly Hahn of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Iglesias, daughter of Domingo and Tammy Iglesias, Watertown, was nominated by her teachers and selected based on her humble demonstration of Christian love in acts of service over her high school years. In a letter to Iglesias, the Hahns shared, “Never underestimate how much your loving acts of service impact our lives and our children’s lives.” The Hahns established the scholarship in 2009 in memory of their son, who tragically passed away. The name “Christianos Agape” translates to “sacrificial Christian love” in tribute to the love shown by teachers and other role models to their son while he was alive.
The scholarship is for WELS Lutheran High School graduates who have been accepted at Martin Luther College in the teacher or pastor track or at Bethany Lutheran College in its pastor track, granted yearly to four students from among nominees from more than 20 WELS high schools nationwide.