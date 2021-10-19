National Merit Scholarship Finalists

Lake Mills High School seniors Angelina Dressel and Kaitlyn Twesme have been named two of the 16,000 semi -finalists nationwide for a National Merit Scholarship. Semi -finalists were selected from a pool of more than 1.5 million high school students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semi -finalists, representing less than 1% of United States high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
Charlie Schuenke, a fellow Lake Mills High School senior, is among 34,000 scholars nationwide to be recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program with a “Letter of Commendation” for academic success. Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition.
“The entire Lake Mills Area School District community is proud of Kaitlyn, Angelina, and Charlie for their recognition. Their daily commitment to academic excellence is something that we all strive for here at Lake Mills High School,” said Cale Vogel, Principal.
Last year Quentin Saylor was named a National Merit Scholarship recipient for the University of Minnesota.