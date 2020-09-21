As we slowly open and add new activities, we hope that you will understand the precautions that are in place. We have tried to think of ways that will be safest for everyone and yet be able to get out and socialize. We are hoping to safely enjoy some of our favorite activities but will need everyone’s support and cooperation.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED…the sign in table will be in the hall outside of Club 55. Please use the hand sanitizer and sign in before you enter the room. Bring your own snacks and beverages. It will take a while to get our routine in place.
We are getting close to working out the logistics with Bia Food Company. They will be providing a meal once a week for those that sign up and will be delivered to Club 55 for pickup. It will be the same menu they deliver to those that order from Trinity Pines. I have shared one of those meals with my sister and there was yet another meal for the next day, as they are very generous portions. Stay tuned for more details as we work out the kinks!
Our contest for next week is “What was your favorite Halloween Costume?” Trick or Treat…Who made your costume and what was it? Send it to jane.riedl@lakemills.k12.wi.us or post it on our Club 55 facebook page by Monday, September 28 to be entered into the drawing for $5 Chamber Bucks.
Club 55 will be open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m Monday through Thursday in the RLAC building at 229 Fremont Street.
The Monday Bike Rides will continue as weather permits. Meet at RLAC at 9 a.m.
Tuesday exercise will be in the RLAC gym at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 1-2:30 p.m. Bingo in Commons Park weather permitting. The Farmers Market Vendors love that we have outdoor Bingo, and someone last week took video and sent it to friends in Michigan because we have such an ideal setting for it…Norman Rockwellville? If our great weather does not cooperate we will be indoors at RLAC.
Thursday is exercise with Diane at 10 a.m. We have enjoyed meeting outdoors but will plan to meet at RLAC in the gym and if we have great weather we will go outside there.
Our schedule is flexible and we will go day-to-day to see how many are comfortable returning and getting caught up with friends.
