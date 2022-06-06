I guess we can safely say that our 2022 Spring weather has not exactly been what we consider a ‘normal’ year. The farming community needs more rain…but…not all at once. They would also appreciate a bit more sunshine to warm the soil to get crops growing once the rain arrives.
Our tourist community depends on predictable (if such a comment can be made) weather based on several years of keeping good records. It seems that our family communities have learned that if there is a wedding, graduation, birthday, or family reunion scheduled to plan for all alternatives. I will repeat that “We Wisconsinites are sturdy beings!” Toss your winter jacket in the backseat, just in case.
Attention pickleball players: I was asked to remind you that pickleball is still on for Mondays at 10 a.m. and Wednesday afternoons at 1p.m. Bingo is held on Wednesday one week (June 8) and Pickleball is held the next week. The next pickleball Wednesday is June 15. My source mentioned that you can play in ‘climate-controlled conditions’. This game has a lot of folks anxious to play whenever they can…a great way to get your exercise.
If you are looking for a less active way to enjoy a game come in and look over the great selection of board games that are available. It is a great way to spend an hour or more enjoying learning a new game or enjoying a favorite, as well as meeting new people and making new friends.
We have new games of Scrabble just waiting for someone to use them. It seems that our dominoes group needs some new players to get this game up and going again. Feel free to come in and see who would like to play your favorite game.
Club 55 Senior Center, the Lake Mills Recreation Department, and the Rock Lake Activity Center will participate in the Town and Country Parade again this year on Saturday, June 25. We are inviting anyone that would like to participate to march with us on the parade route. We are also asking for donations of wrapped candy that can be handed out along the way. Check with your family, neighbors, and grandchildren to see if they would also like to walk along and hand out goodies. This parade is a favorite and makes a lot of memories for many people. Questions: Call Club 55 at 920-728-2176.