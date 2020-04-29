The Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and the downtown area. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance needed. In addition, volunteers are needed for one-time, short projects. Gardening can be done while keeping social distances. If you are interested, contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.