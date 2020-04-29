The Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and the downtown area. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance needed. In addition, volunteers are needed for one-time, short projects. Gardening can be done while keeping social distances. If you are interested, contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Adopt a Flowerbed
Becky Weber
