I am sure that many of you are tired of me referring to Lake Mills as ‘Norman Rockwellville’ and am aware that many younger people have no idea that Norman Rockwell was a familiar painter and illustrator for my generation. His depictions of the American culture are such great reminders of the times that I grew up in, and heard my parents talk about.
It is the term I use when I think of the concerts by the Lake Mills City Band on the bandstand in Commons Park decorated with the flag buntings in the summer. Visitors to our community feel like they have stepped back in time as they enjoy the concert. It is also the term I think of when I see skaters on the rink in the winter across from L.D. Public Fargo Library. Long-time resident Mary Friede captured that look in a painting that has hung in library hall for some time.
That term also came to mind when the city crew worked for many days cleaning up the tree limbs and branches from the storm that came through a couple of weeks ago. The many services that are provided for our community are not always offered everywhere, and when I hear of the flooding and wildfires across the U.S. I am especially happy that I live here.
Mark your calendars for two special events that are happening at Club 55 in September. Lori Partoll, Medical Social Worker from Fort HealthCare, will discuss Advance Care Planning and the opportunity to complete a document for advance directives on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 1 p.m. This is a free service.
We are also planning a Club 55 picnic for Wednesday, Sept. 29 similar to the gathering we had when our senior center moved from the Congregational Church to the Rock Lake Activity Center. We are extending an open invitation for folks 55 and over to come and see what Club 55 offers them. Stay tuned for more information.
More September info:
Foot Care/Wednesday, Sept. 15: Call 920-728-2176 for appointment
Bingo: Wednesdays, Sept. 8 and 22