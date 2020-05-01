BREAKFAST

Milk will be provided with all meals

MONDAY — Cereal, whole grain snack, juice

TUESDAY — Egg and cheese on an English muffin and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Oatmeal, yogurt and fruit

THURSDAY — Strawberry cream cheese bagel and fruit

FRIDAY — Pancake on a stick and fruit

LUNCH

MONDAY — PBJ Uncrustable, cheese stick, chips, veggie, fruit

TUESDAY — Hamburger fries and fruit

WEDNESDAY — Mini corn dog, fries and fruit

THURSDAY — Ham and turkey roll ups and vegetables

FRIDAY — Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, vegetable and fruit

Friday’s meals will be picked up on Friday

