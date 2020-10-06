The library has scaled back to window service this week.
Jefferson County has two COVID red zones with Watertown and Fort Atkinson showing dangerous rises with “uncontrolled spread.”
Laptops are available for use outside the library. Copy and fax services are still available through window service.
